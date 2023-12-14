3 Mets who won’t be back after surviving MLB Winter Meetings
It's been a quiet offseason thus far for the Mets, but that won't last all winter. Once they start making major moves, these three players could see their time with the team cut short.
The New York Mets being as quiet this offseason as they have been after a 75-win season in 2023 has been pretty shocking. They've signed several bounceback candidates including Luis Severino and Jorge Lopez to one-year deals, but haven't done anything major.
The Mets are one of several teams hoping to sign Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Other than that, we haven't seen them connected to many names. Despite the lack of activity so far, it's hard to see Steve Cohen and David Stearns staying quiet all offseason. Their roster remains a mess, and moves will have to be made to improve the roster.
When eventual moves are made, the Mets are going to have to make some tough decisions. There's a good chance these three players don't make it to Spring Training even after surviving the Winter Meetings.
3) New York Mets won't bring back Phil Bickford
After the Mets sold several players at the trade deadline, they needed arms to help them get through the remainder of the season. With that in mind, they made a trade with the Dodgers that netted them two arms, one of which being Phil Bickford.
The right-hander had been a crucial part of the Dodgers bullpen in 2021 but struggled the following season and continued to trend in the wrong direction this past season before the team finally gave up on him and shipped him to New York.
Bickford pitched fairly often for the Mets down the stretch and posted a 4.62 ERA in 25 appearances. His strong finish to the season (0.84 ERA in September) helped him stay on the roster past the end of the regular season and through the Winter Meetings, but it's hard to see him lasting much longer.
The Mets are getting Edwin Diaz back which is obviously huge, but other than Brooks Raley, lack any sort of late-game reliever. If they have any dreams of competing, that'd have to change. The Mets have signed Jorge Lopez, Austin Adams, and Michael Tonkin to one-year deals to help out, but nobody from that trio fits the bill of a late-game arm. Bickford is arguably the worst reliever they have to offer, and is one they'll likely DFA with him being out of options.