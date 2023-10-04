3 Miami Marlins most to blame for Game 1 loss to Phillies
The Marlins came up short against the Phillies, but they hold the potential to reverse their fortunes in Game 2. To do that, these three Marlins need to be better.
Marlins to blame for Game 1 loss: 2. Jorge Soler
Jorge Soler was a major part of the Atlanta Braves' 2021 World Series, but in Game 1 for the Marlins, he fell short and went hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts. He has the ability to lead the Marlins to a deep playoff run, but on Tuesday, he was unable to do anything and cost them dearly in such a close game.
Soler has been to the postseason multiple times playing a major role in the Braves' 2021 World Series but he was also part of breaking the Cubs' curse in 2016, helping them win the World Series.
While he will always be remembered for his 2021 World Series MVP campaign, he has been one of the best hitters in recent postseasons. In 26 games, he has hit .292 with six home runs and 11 RBIs.
If Soler puts everything together in the next few games, it would probably be enough to help eliminate the Phillies from the postseason. But all players on the team will have to connect and reach base for him to knock them in.