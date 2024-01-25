3 Michigan stars Jim Harbaugh should draft with the Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers took a big swing and landed Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach. Here are three players Harbaugh can bring over from Michigan via the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Scott Rogust
2. Kris Jenkins, DT
We continue to stick with the defense, something the Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh desperately need to fix. Their run defense under Brandon Staley was abysmal for the first two years. This year, there was slight improvement, but it could be better.
The Chargers defense allowed an average of 113.2 rushing yards per game, which tied for 15th-highest in the entire NFL. That, and the Chargers gave up 18 rushing touchdowns, which is the seventh-most surrendered by a team in the NFL.
One way to improve the Chargers' ability to stop the run would be to plug in the middle of the defensive line. Luckily for Harbaugh, Kris Jenkins is one of the top interior defensive line prospects in the 2024 class. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Jenkins as his No. 5 defensive tackle in the draft.
Jenkins was part of the Michigan defense that surrendered just 87.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks sixth overall in all of college. Not to mention, the Wolverines allowed just seven rushing touchdowns, tied for fourth-fewest in college. That's pretty good.
This past season, Jenkins recorded 30 tackles (six assisted), 26 defensive stops, 18 quarterback hurries, and two sacks, per Pro Football Focus. For his 2023 campaign, Jenkins was named a Second-team All-American and a member of the Second team All-Big Ten.
Overall, Jenkins recorded 113 total tackles (54 solo, 59 assisted), 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
Jenkins would be a solid addition for the Chargers. Perhaps what would make it better is if his defensive coordinator Jesse Minter joins Harbaugh in Los Angeles.