3 Michigan stars Jim Harbaugh should draft with the Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers took a big swing and landed Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach. Here are three players Harbaugh can bring over from Michigan via the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Scott Rogust
1. Blake Corum, RB
The Los Angeles Chargers could very well be in the market for a new running back this offseason.
Last year, the team was in a contract stalemate with Austin Ekeler, who requested a trade early on in the offseason. However, the two sides would agree on a restructured contract for the 2023 season. Ekeler had an uncharacteristically down season in 2023, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry (628 yards on 179 carries), a career-low. With Ekeler hitting free agency after the season and with a new regime in charge, it's not a given that he'll return.
This opens the door for Harbaugh to bring in his star running back at Michigan, Blake Corum. It makes too much sense.
When watching the Michigan Wolverines in the past three years, their star on offense has been Corum, and it's not even close. That has contributed to the uncertainty of quarterback J.J. McCarthy's NFL prospects, due in part to Michigan's run-heavy offense.
Corum played four seasons for the Wolverines and is the all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (58) and scrimmage touchdowns (61). Those totals surpass Anthony Thomas, who recorded 49 rushing touchdowns and 50 scrimmage touchdowns from 1997 until 2000.
This past season, Corum ran for 1,245 yards and 16 touchdowns on 258 carries while catching 16 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in 15 games played. Overall, Corum ran for 3,737 yards on 675 carries across his four seasons.
If the Chargers don't plan on retaining Ekeler, drafting Corum makes way too much sense. Getting a player that Harbaugh is familiar with and on a rookie contract? That's an easy decision.