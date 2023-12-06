3 Mike Tomlin fireable offenses that could cost Steelers a playoff spot
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not going to fire Mike Tomlin -- he's beloved within the team's facility. Yet, he's made some costly mistakes that could keep the Steelers out of the playoffs.
By Mark Powell
Mike Tomlin fireable offenses: Keeping Matt Canada until Week 11
Mike Tomlin eventually did fire Matt Canada following a Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Tomlin could have made the change a few weeks prior during the bye week -- a more natural time to make such a transition -- but instead stayed the course, making minor alterations like having Canada move down to the sidelines and work more directly with Kenny Pickett.
However, Tomlin is a head coach who is averse to change in the middle of a season. His loyalty to assistant coaches is admirable, but in this case it could get in the way of a real postseason push. As I mentioned a few weeks ago, Tomlin also gave Canada way too much time with a young QB in Pickett.
"Tomlin spent weeks deflecting questions on Canada's employment, only to eventually give way and fire him, proving that Steelers fans were right all along. He gave away nearly two seasons of Pickett's rookie contract and development as a passer to a coordinator who should not be running an NFL offense, and likely won't next year," I wrote at the time.
Now, with Pickett injured, the Steelers still won't know if he's the future of their franchise until his third season.