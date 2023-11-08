3 Milwaukee Brewers Craig Counsell replacements to make the Cubs pay
Milwaukee Brewers fans are not happy with Craig Counsell, who left for the Chicago Cubs. Who could they hire to replace him?
By Mark Powell
Walker McKinven is another obvious internal candidate to replace Craig Counsell
Walker McKinven plays a vital role in the Brewers day-to-day strategy, and worked directly with Counsell as his right-hand man when he was in Milwaukee. McKinven's versatility is a strength, and he arguably has the best understanding of any internal candidate as to how the organization works, including the front office. McKinven's familiarity with all the aspects of Milwaukee's baseball business could make him an ally with leading executive Matt Arnold, something the GM would surely value for a change.
As Brian Sampson of Dairyland Express points out, that versatility could give McKinven the edge over Murphy to replace Counsell:
"If the Brewers are going to hire internally, Walker McKinven is probably the lead candidate over Pat Murphy. He’s been in Milwaukee since 2016, holding various positions, with his most recent one being their associate pitching, catching, and strategy coach. That familiarity could give him a leg up as the team has watched him closely for seven years now," Sampson wrote.
While an internal replacement is the easy choice, especially one who understands the Brewers expectations on the field and with payroll, an external option would provide Milwaukee with a fresh voice at a time they desperately need it.