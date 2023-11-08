3 Milwaukee Brewers Craig Counsell replacements to make the Cubs pay
Milwaukee Brewers fans are not happy with Craig Counsell, who left for the Chicago Cubs. Who could they hire to replace him?
By Mark Powell
Clayton McCullough could be the most realistic external replacement for Craig Counsell, Brewers
Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough recently interviewed for the Cleveland Guardians managerial job, which ultimately went to Vogt. Nonetheless, the Guardians came away from that experience impressed with McCullough, which could lead to opportunities down the road. McCullough has also interviewed with the Mets and Royals in the past. Eventually, he will land one of these managerial jobs. Why not with the Brewers?
The Guardians were looking for a young, analytically-driven manager who could help maintain the clubhouse presence left by Terry Francona. While Vogt eventually won out, it's easy to see how McCullough fits that mold.
McCullough has plenty of experience around a winning organization in Los Angeles, as he's spent nine years with the team and three with Dave Roberts coaching staff. He even coached in the All-Star Game back in 2021. McCullough got his start as a minor-league field coordinator, and eventually made his way up the Los Angeles system.