3 MLB owners who need to start spending like the 'small-market' Royals
The Kansas City Royals have been very busy this winter in free agency. Their active offseason is a perfect example of what more small-market teams should try to do.
By Curt Bishop
2. Bill DeWitt Jr. - St. Louis Cardinals
Given the Cardinals long history of success, they aren't exactly what can be considered a small-market team. However, Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. certainly operates like a small-market owner.
Rarely have the Cardinals attempted to land big-name free agents, with a few notable exceptions. They were never going to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
But the Cardinals' payroll is significantly lower than big-market teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Philadelphia Phillies, all of whom are perennial World Series contenders.
The Cardinals typically are the ones to dominate the I-70 rivalry, and while that might still be the case in 2024, the Royals have made some significant strides to close the gap and make the battle for Missouri state bragging rights a little more interesting.
Granted, St. Louis was quick to address their holes in the starting rotation by signing Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. But they're tempting fate by not signing another frontline starter, which, if added, would make them instant World Series contenders for the first time in almost a decade.
Fans in St. Louis are tired of settling for mediocrity, and it's time that ownership and the front office do something about it.