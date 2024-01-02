3 MLB owners who need to start spending like the 'small-market' Royals
The Kansas City Royals have been very busy this winter in free agency. Their active offseason is a perfect example of what more small-market teams should try to do.
By Curt Bishop
To the surprise of many, the Kansas City Royals have been one of the most active teams this offseason, especially as it pertains to free agency.
The 2023 season was one to forget for the Royals, as they finished with a record of 56-106 and ended up in last place in the AL Central. The team hasn't been to the postseason since 2015, when they won their last World Series title.
But the tide may be shifting in Kansas City. They have added Hunter Renfroe, Seth Lugo, Will Smith, Chris Stratton, and Michael Wacha via free agency.
Here are three MLB owners who should follow John Sherman's example this offseason.
3. Bob Castellini - Cincinnati Reds
Fans of the Reds have long held a disdain for Castellini and his unwillingness to spend money and improve the team. Despite a surprising 82-80 finish, the Reds haven't tried to add any big-name free agents, save for former right-hander Sonny Gray, who ended up signing with the St. Louis Cardinals.
On Saturday, the Reds signed right-hander Frankie Montas to a one-year deal. If Montas is healthy, the move could bolster their rotation.
But the Reds have still remained relatively quiet this winter. This is something that needs to change if they want to compete for an NL Central title.
Better yet, the NL Central is not one of baseball's strongest divisions, meaning the door is wide open for whichever team spends the most and makes significant improvements to its roster.
This may be their best opportunity in quite some time to make strides towards becoming the Central's top team. The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs have also remained quiet this winter, so the Reds have a great opportunity to take advantage of a weak division by following in the Royals footsteps with a new offseason strategy.