MLB Rumors: Surprise NL Central rival nearly stole Sonny Gray from Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals had surprising competition for starting pitcher Sonny Gray, including their NL Central rivals, the Cincinnati Reds.
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals eventually did sign Sonny Gray to a three-year contract worth around $75 million. Gray should headline the Cardinals 2024 starting rotation, barring another move for a frontline starter in free agency this winter.
Gray is a tremendous fit in St. Louis. His family home isn't far from there (Tennessee), and the Cardinals made him a priority. Gray has claimed on multiple occasions that his main goal is to win, and if the Twins didn't give him that chance, then it's exactly what he would prioritize in free agency. While St. Louis didn't do much winning last year, clearly Gray sees something in this bunch.
The Cardinals reportedly had some surprising competition from Gray, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. The Cincinnati Reds were interested in a reunion with the veteran righty.
Gray pitched in Cincinnati for three seasons from 2019-21, including the shortened 2020 campaign. He made the NL All-Star team in 2019 and finished the year with a 2.87 ERA. The Reds shipped Gray to the Minnesota Twins in 2021 as part of their rebuild. In return, they received a former first-round pick in Chase Petty.
Why did Sonny Gray choose the Cardinals over a Reds return?
Gray chose the Cards over the Reds because St. Louis was willing to meet his terms, per Shelton. It's unclear whether the Reds would have exceeded the Cardinals offer if given the chance.
Gray is a tremendous fit in St. Louis, with FanSided's Curt Bishop grading the contract a B for the Cards.
"Last week, St. Louis added Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn on one-year deals to fill out the back end of the rotation. Both starters are 36. While signing Gray is a good move, the fact that Gibson and Lynn were the team's other rotation signings prevents them from being a true World Series contender...Still, Gray does give the Cardinals somebody they can trust in postseason games, and they got him at a good price."
Cincinnati is an intriguing young team on the rise with plenty of talent. Expect them to make a move or two before the winter is done in hopes of improving their postseason chances.