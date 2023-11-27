Sonny Gray contract details, grade: Did the Cardinals overpay?
The St. Louis Cardinals have added their ace in right-hander Sonny Gray. We grade the move and discuss the contract details below.
By Curt Bishop
After sitting out last offseason and not acquiring a top-level starting pitcher, the St. Louis Cardinals have reversed course and added right-hander Sonny Gray.
Gray went 8-8 this season and posted an ERA of 2.79, which catapulted him to a second-place finish in the American League Cy Young race behind Gerrit Cole. The deal is for three years and $75 million, as was reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
In this piece we will discuss whether or not the Cardinals overpaid to land Gray in free agency, as well as grade the move and examine how it helps the Cardinals for 2024 and beyond.
Sonny Gray contract details: Cardinals must keep adding, but it's a great start
Ultimately, this is a good move for the Cardinals. At long last, they have their ace in the hole and somebody that they can trust in postseason games. Gray also is a strikeout machine, having fanned 183 batters during the regular season and averaged nine punchouts per nine innings. He also delivered the clinching win for the Twins in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series.
The Cardinals also got Gray at a very reasonable price without breaking the bank, which could leave room for another big signing, either for the rotation or bullpen. For once, the Cardinals have made a signing that moves the needle.
One thing to keep in mind however, is that Gray is now 34 years old. The Cardinals rotation is not young by any stretch of the imagination. Steven Matz turns 33 in May and is currently the youngest member of the starting rotation.
Sonny Gray contract grade
Last week, St. Louis added Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn on one-year deals to fill out the back end of the rotation. Both starters are 36. While signing Gray is a good move, the fact that Gibson and Lynn were the team's other rotation signings prevents them from being a true World Series contender.
The Cardinals could change that narrative if they make a trade for somebody like Dylan Cease or even spend big on some top-level bullpen arms. But as of now, they aren't quite a World Series contender.
Still, Gray does give the Cardinals somebody they can trust in postseason games, and they got him at a good price. They are at the very least a strong contender for an NL Central title or a Wild Card spot.