3 more Atlanta Braves who won’t be back in 2024
The Atlanta Braves may need to retool this offseason to make it past the NLDS next season. Here are three more players who won't return.
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 option for Brad Hand is too pricey
Speaking of the Atlanta Braves bullpen, they have to figure out how to allocate the money, which players are worth keeping, and who should go. Collin McHugh has a $6 million club option, while Kirby Yates has a club option of $5.6 million.
Then there's Brad Hand, who carries a mutual option of $7 million. That's a hefty price for a reliever who struggled throughout the 2023 season.
Hand was acquired by the Braves at the trade deadline, looking to add further depth. Considering he was going from the Colorado Rockies to Atlanta, he would turn things around with a much better roster to support him.
In 20 appearances for the Braves, Hand recorded a 7.50 ERA, a 1.389 WHIP, a 2-2 win-loss record, 18 strikeouts, and six walks in 18.0 innings pitched.
Hand did make the NLDS roster, and his struggles continued. In Game 3, Hand entered the bottom of the fifth inning and surrendered a solo home run to Phillies star Bryce Harper. In his lone appearance, Hand had a 9.00 ERA, two strikeouts, and one walk to his credit in one full-inning pitched.
Given that Hand's option is worth a staggering $7 million, it's hard to envision the Braves picking it up. According to Spotrac, the Braves could pay the $500,000 buyout. That might be the best course for the Braves, and retain some of their relievers in-house.