3 more Atlanta Braves who won’t be back in 2024
The Atlanta Braves may need to retool this offseason to make it past the NLDS next season. Here are three more players who won't return.
By Scott Rogust
Jesse Chavez could be out of the Braves bullpen
One area of the Atlanta Braves that could look very different next season is their bullpen. Entering this offseason, the team has six players who are either free agents or have an option attached to them for the 2024 season. So, there are only so many spots to secure and so much money to devote to the bullpen.
That leaves a player like Jesse Chavez on the outside looking in.
Chavez is in his fourth stint with the team in his lengthy MLB career, as he was claimed off waivers in 2022 and signed to a minor league deal ahead of this season. Chavez pitched great throughout the start of the regular season but suffered a hairline fracture of his shin on June 14. Chavez was sidelined until mid-September, pitching in five games.
In the regular season, Chavez recorded an impressive 1.56 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, 39 strikeouts, and 12 walks in 34.2 innings (36 games).
Chavez was left off Atlanta's NLDS roster due in part to his return from injury so close to the end of the regular season.
Braves fans will certainly hope that he returns, but after a good year, other teams may be interested and could give him a pretty rich deal.