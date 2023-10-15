3 more Chicago Cubs who won't be back for 2024 season
The Chicago Cubs could look much different in 2024, especially after failing to make the playoffs this year despite holding on to assets at the trade deadline.
By Mark Powell
Jeimer Candelario isn't guaranteed to come back to the Cubs
The Chicago Cubs acquired Jeimer Candelario at the trade deadline as a corner infield upgrade. The former Cub returned home and played quite well, slashing .234/.318/.445 with six home runs.
"He was a real big addition at the trade deadline and hopefully he is here at the end of the season for us," David Ross said.
Candelario will turn 30 years old at the end of the season. Chicago would much rather sign the likes of Cody Bellinger, who could transition to first base as his career progresses. Matt Mervis played some third base last year and is one of the Cubs top prospects. Hence, Candelario's numbers are productive enough to earn a top-dollar contract.
If the Cubs are smart they will try to bring back Candelario on another team-friendly deal. If not, then perhaps he can find a team will to overpay elsewhere.