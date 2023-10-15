3 more Chicago Cubs who won't be back for 2024 season
The Chicago Cubs could look much different in 2024, especially after failing to make the playoffs this year despite holding on to assets at the trade deadline.
By Mark Powell
Drew Smyly could be a trade asset for the Chicago Cubs
Drew Smyly was brought on as a No. 5 starter or bullpen option. Frankly, he has experience in both roles. With the Cubs, he was far better as a late-inning relief pitcher than a starter. Smyly is signed through the 2024 season, so there's no need for them to get rid of him. Smyly could have a spot on the 2024 Cubs, especially if they're short on starting pitching or reliable relievers.
However, Smyly doesn't have a large enough sample size to feel confident in him as a relief pitcher long term:
"The Cubs' bullpen was worn down to a nub at the end of 2023, even though Smyly posted an ERA of 2.52 as a reliever. That sample size was just 28.2 IP; a few bad outings out of the pen would have drastically inflated that sparkly number. I'm not sold on saying that Smyly automatically deserves a roster spot next season. He will have to prove himself still worthy in Spring Training. There are several directions the Cubs can go if he doesn't turn it around quickly," wrote Michael Brakebill of Cubbies Crib.
Smyly will find an MLB home somewhere, it likely just won't be in Chicago.