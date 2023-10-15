3 more Chicago Cubs who won't be back for 2024 season
The Chicago Cubs could look much different in 2024, especially after failing to make the playoffs this year despite holding on to assets at the trade deadline.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs season did not go according to plan. Entering the year, Chicago's front office assumed this was a team in transition. Several intriguing moves in the previous few years -- such as signing Marcus Stroman, Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson -- helped make the Cubs competitive. However, this Cubs team surprisingly entered the NL Central title race by midseason, and was thought to be a favorite to make the postseason as an NL Wild Card team.
Chicago collapsed down the stretch. Many Cubs fans called for the firing of David Ross, which will not happen. When the season ended, we predicted three Chicago Cubs who will not be back in 2024. Ross made the list, along with Stroman and Bellinger.
The outlook appears much better for the manager. Bellinger will demand a high-priced free agent deal, and Stroman could surprisingly stay given his injury struggles and player option.
Michael Fulmer won't be back for the Chicago Cubs
Michael Fulmer was signed to a prove-it deal with the Cubs this past season in hopes that he would help out the back end of the bullpen. Fulmer will be a free agent after this season, and a change of scenery could do him some good.
Fulmer was a potential trade target at the deadline had Chicago decided to sell. The Cubs bullpen did struggle at the end of the season, meaning a rebuild is warranted. Fulmer's ERA finished well over 4.50, As Michael Brakebill of Cubbies Crib mentioned, many Chicago baseball fans were surprised by Fulmer's signing to begin with:
"I immediately scratched my head when Michael Fulmer was signed over a lefty like Andrew Chafin. Given that the Cubs' only lefty in the bullpen was starting on the IL, this would be a significant issue as the season rolled on. Although Fulmer was signed with decent numbers from the year prior, on paper, the fact remained that his numbers away from Detroit last season were not all that great to begin with."
Fulmer failed to live up to expectations, and finished the season on the IL. Perhaps it's a sign of things to come.