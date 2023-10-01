3 Cubs who won't be back in 2024 after Chicago officially eliminated from playoff contention
These Chicago Cubs have played the last of their home games at Wrigley Field.
By Josh Wilson
Boy oh boy, what a roller coaster of a season for the Chicago Cubs. After coming out of the gates with blown-out tires going just 19-23 by mid-May, the Cubs did pull it together and cobble together what appeared to be a playoff season.
If only. The Cubs, on September 1, had a 97% chance of making the postseason according to FanGraphs. On October 1? Zero. The team was officially eliminated on Saturday night.
Perhaps it's for the best. The Cubs were 38-50 against teams with a record of .500 or better. They were a likely early exit in the postseason. Still, sneaking into the playoffs gives fans a great feeling of hope. Now? The Cubs don't have much of that.
That becomes even more true when you consider the fact that the Cubs will likely say goodbye to some of these key faces in 2024.
Don't expect to see these 3 Cubs as home players at Wrigley Field next year.
David Ross
Fully transparently, I could see this going either way. David Ross might be back in 2024, but if I'm a guessing man, I say his four-year stop is done after this year. Cubs fans sure want him gone.
Chicago won just a single NL Central title under his leadership, and he had a so-so .480 win-loss record as a manager.
Nothing stands out more, though, than one stat: Zero playoff wins under Ross.
Gabe Kapler is available, a manager Chicago interviewed for Ross's job in 2019, and many other managers will likely be on the job market soon this offseason. There will be upgrades available, or at least changes of face that might bring a needed refresh to the clubhouse.
Early this year, Ross's seat was described as cool to the touch. It's possible Chicago tries to see him through at least one more year.