Cubs fans want David Ross fired after playoff elimination
Chicago Cubs fans are calling for David Ross to be fired due to his failure to lead them to the postseason. Ross and the Cubs have significantly underperformed in 2023, and a change of scenery might be in the best interest of both parties.
On Saturday night, the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates with the final score being 7-3. The win for the Marlins eliminated the Cubs from the postseason.
The Chicago Cubs have been eliminated from the postseason, and fans are rightfully furious because manager David Ross failed to take the team to the postseason despite having one of the most talented teams and a 92 percent chance to get in early in September. The Cubs have underperformed in 2023 to historic levels, despite being willing to do anything for the chance at the postseason.
The David Ross era in Chicago has brought nothing but failure. They made the postseason once in 2020, but that year more than half the league made it, and the Cubs got swept 2-0 in the wild-card series versus the Marlins, who just eliminated them again.
The Cubs have a record of 83-78 in the 2023 regular season. Pythagorean Win-Loss, which estimates how many wins a team should have, shows the Cubs have underperformed substantially with an estimated record of 90-71.
Social media reaction to Cubs elimination and demand for David Ross firing
Some fans are jumping to the extreme, demanding the firing of Ross or stating that they will quit supporting the team due to his incompetence.
Some others just repeatedly say how bad he is in the hope that he will see it, despite the fact that he probably doesn't even use Twitter because of all the hate he receives.
One of the most popular fan accounts for the Chicago Cubs, titled "CubsKickA**," said, "Fire David Ross!" The main problem is their name isn't right because the Cubs didn't beat anyone and are now out of the postseason.
Others who like Ross more, because he was part of the 2016 World Series, say this isn't his fault and it's a team sport. But at the end of the day, the manager should and will take all of the blame, as it should be because they are the leader of the team.