3 more free agents the Astros should sign after adding Josh Hader
The rich got richer with the Houston Astros signing Josh Hader. For as good of an addition as that was, the Astros can't be done.
The Houston Astros landed the big fish. No, it wasn't Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but Josh Hader was far and away the best reliever available in free agency this offseason. They got him on a record-setting contract to be their closer for the next half-decade.
Hader joins Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu in the Astros bullpen, forming arguably the best late-game trio in the majors. Houston was already scary without Hader, and now they could easily be the favorites to win the AL Pennant with him.
For as good as that signing was, the Astros can't be done. Here are three free agents they should pursue with Hader officially signed on.
3) The Astros should sign former World Series villian Joc Pederson after adding Josh Hader
The 2017 World Series was won by the Astros, but Joc Pederson did everything he possibly could to try and get in their way, recording six hits in 18 at-bats with three home runs and six RBI in the six games he appeared in. Pederson had five extra-base hits including the three long balls as he tried desperately to break the Dodgers' World Series drought.
While Pederson certainly tormented them in that series, the Astros won so all can be forgiven. Since that World Series, the veteran outfielder has played for three other teams including the Giants for each of the last two seasons.
The Astros would be signing Pederson to essentially be their Michael Brantley replacement. Brantley announced his retirement in early January, leaving a hole in their lineup. The Astros could certainly use a left-handed hitter masher like Joc who can play in left field and DH like Brantley did.
He's not the contact hitter Brantley was for Houston, but would definitely add more power. He's hit as many as 36 home runs in a single season. Houston can start Pederson against righties in the outfield or at DH and bench him, leaving him as a big late-game threat in games a left-hander starts. Pederson should be attainable for Houston financially even after the Hader signing.