3 more free agents the Astros should sign after adding Josh Hader
The rich got richer with the Houston Astros signing Josh Hader. For as good of an addition as that was, the Astros can't be done.
2) The Astros should re-sign Phil Maton after signing Josh Hader
With Houston having a couple of spots in their bullpen that they still should fill, re-signing one of their own has to cross the mind of Dana Brown, especially considering how good all three of these guys have been in an Astros uniform.
Neris is probably the best of the three, but he's also the most expensive. Let's cross him off the list after the Hader deal. The next best option is Phil Maton, who despite getting little recognition, was a key cog in Houston's 'pen in each of the last three years.
This past season, the right-hander posted a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances and 66 innings pitched. While he had some struggles against left-handed hitters, he was elite against righties, as they had just a .430 OPS against him. He's just 30 years old and likely won't break the bank with several better relievers out there.