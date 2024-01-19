3 more free agents the Astros should sign after adding Josh Hader
The rich got richer with the Houston Astros signing Josh Hader. For as good of an addition as that was, the Astros can't be done.
1) The Astros should sign Matt Moore as a much-needed second lefty out of the bullpen
Matt Moore might come at a more expensive cost than Maton, but he also fills a bigger need. While Hader is left-handed, he's going to be pitching the ninth inning almost every time he appears. The Astros could definitely use a second lefty to pitch earlier in games, and Matt Moore is as good as they come in that regard.
After an up-and-down career as a starting pitcher, Moore has settled in quite nicely in the bullpen, pitching like one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball in each of the last two seasons. Moore broke out with Texas and followed that up with a successful 2023 campaign pitching for the Angels, Guardians, and Marlins.
The 34-year-old posted a 2.77 ERA in 46 appearances and 48.2 innings pitched this past season. He helped keep the Angels afloat for much of the first half before their epic collapse down the stretch. He then helped the Marlins squeak into the playoffs by delivering four scoreless late-September innings.
What makes Moore especially intriguing is his versatility. He's a pitcher Houston could use against both righties and lefties, and as a former starter, can go more than an inning if needed. That can help keep the rest of the bullpen fresh.
The Astros might need a left-handed reliever to get a key hitter like Juan Soto or Corey Seager out early in a postseason game. Rather than burning Hader or setting up those left-handed mashers against a righty, Houston can use Matt Moore. You can never have enough quality relievers, especially from the left side. Moore has proven he's certainly that.