3 more rotation changes Warriors can make to win an NBA title
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr deserves a lot of credit for his rotational adjustments this season, but he shouldn't settle on anything just yet if he wants to lead his team to an NBA title.
By Lior Lampert
The Golden State Warriors have tinkered with their rotation in recent weeks and captured magic in a bottle as a result.
Since former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green returned from suspension, head coach Steve Kerr has deployed him as a center, and it has played a critical role in Golden State climbing their way back to playoff contention.
Moreover, Kerr recently benched veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson for the first time since his rookie season, and he responded by scoring 35 points in 28 minutes.
In other words, Kerr is pushing all the right buttons and making the pieces fit for the Warriors after a sluggish start to the 2023-24 NBA Season, giving the team life.
Considering how the Warriors are playing and their track record over the last decade-plus as one of the most dominant dynasties in modern-day sports history, they are a team no one will want to face in a best-of-seven series, especially if Kerr continues making successful adjustments to the lineup.
If Kerr makes these three moves, it could propel the Warriors back to contending for an NBA title.
3. Integrate Chris Paul into the lineup
Not many teams have the benefit of adding a future Hall of Fame point guard to the mix following the trade deadline, but the Warriors do.
Per the Warriors official public relations department, Chris Paul is “intensifying his on-court activities after the All-Star break… and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.”
Paul was recently evaluated after suffering a fractured left hand on Jan. 5 which required surgery, and “is making good progress,” according to the team’s most recent injury update. The ailment has forced Paul to miss the past 18 games, but he is nearing a return.
“The Point God” will be a welcome addition to the lineup and Steve Kerr should waste no time integrating him into the lineup.
His ability to play alongside Stephen Curry and operate as a primary playmaker and ball-handler opens up so much for the Warriors' offense. It allows Curry to play off the ball and puts him in catch-and-shoot scenarios, rather than having to constantly work so hard to create a shot for himself.
Moreover, Paul and Klay Thompson will form arguably the most lethal bench backcourt duo in the NBA. The combination of experience, defense, and shotmaking will be hard for opposing bench units to handle.
Overall, Golden State lacks playmakers beyond Curry and Draymond Green, so Paul should soak up a reasonable role and minutes load upon his return from injury.