3 more rotation changes Warriors can make to win an NBA title
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr deserves a lot of credit for his rotational adjustments this season, but he shouldn't settle on anything just yet if he wants to lead his team to an NBA title.
By Lior Lampert
2. Find a consistent role for Dario Saric
While the Warriors as a whole have benefitted from Steve Kerr’s rotational changes, Dario Saric has not.
After signing a one-year, $2.7 million contract with Golden State this offseason, Saric looked to be one of the biggest bargains of free agency following an impressive start to the 2023-24 campaign, looking like a seamless fit alongside the core of the team as a player who can rebound, shoot, create for others, and offers positional versatility.
Saric played at least 18.8 minutes per game in each of the first four calendar months of this season, averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Since then, he has seen his playing time dip to 10.6 minutes per contest through seven games in February, posting 4.3 points, 2.6 boards, and 1.6 dimes per contest.
Shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc in his first season with the Warriors, Saric offers Golden State a legitimate floor-spacing big man who can make defenses pay in pick-and-pop situations with Stephen Curry and/or Chris Paul.
The Warriors desperately need size along the interior. With Draymond Green, veteran center Kevon Looney, and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis all standing at 6-foot-9, Saric is the tallest player on the roster (even if it’s only by an inch).
The presence of Green has impacted Saric’s role, but the two can co-exist, which is why it’d be wise for Kerr to find a more consistent role for Super Dario.