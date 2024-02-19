3 more rotation changes Warriors can make to win an NBA title
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr deserves a lot of credit for his rotational adjustments this season, but he shouldn't settle on anything just yet if he wants to lead his team to an NBA title.
By Lior Lampert
1. Take the training wheels off Moses Moody
Since being selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Moses Moody has been unable to carve out a consistent role in Golden State’s rotation.
The Warriors have elected to limit Moody’s role in favor of veteran rotational pieces as they look to squeeze every ounce of remaining juice that their dynastic trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have, but it could be time to unleash the 21-year-old wing.
At 6-foot-6, Moody profiles as the prototypical 3-and-D player who could thrive alongside a player of Curry’s caliber who demands so much defensive attention and a playmaker like Green who always knows what to do with the ball in his hands.
A 35.7 percent shooter from beyond the arc throughout his career, Moody has shown he is capable of getting hot in a hurry from downtown when given a chance and would give the Warriors an athletic wing who can guard multiple positions on the defensive end of the floor.
Rookie guard Brandin Podziemski has leapfrogged Moody in the rotation this season in short order and looked great in his role, but why hasn’t the latter been able to do the same in three seasons?
The Warriors weren’t shy to throw Podziemski into the fire amid controversy and constant lineup changes – why can’t they do the same with Moody and throw him into the deep end to see if he sinks or swims?
They’re never going to know what they have in Moody if they don’t take the training wheels off of him.