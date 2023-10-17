3 more St. Louis Cardinals who won't be back next season
After hitting the reset button once they were eliminated from the postseason, here are more St. Louis Cardinals players who won't be back.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals have no reason to bring back Taylor Motter
This isn't a shot at Taylor Motter by any means, I'm sure he's a fine person, but the St. Louis Cardinals don't have much use for him at this juncture. Motter was a sub-.200 hitter this season and failed to provide much besides infield depth. At 34 years old, Motter will be cheap this offseason as he's a free agent. If St. Louis wants more depth in its minor-league system, then perhaps they can offer that option to Motter plus a spring-training invite. Anything more is unlikely.
A fresh start could do Motter some good, as he has yet to really catch on with any MLB team beyond a platoon role. In six big-league seasons Motter has hit just .171, and he's never hit more than 10 home runs. Motter has never posted above a .590 OPS, which came in his rookie season.
St. Louis doesn't lack middle infield depth, so there certainly isn't a spot in the majors for him, especially with the emergence of Masyn Winn.