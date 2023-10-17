3 more St. Louis Cardinals who won't be back next season
After hitting the reset button once they were eliminated from the postseason, here are more St. Louis Cardinals players who won't be back.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals are unlikely to re-sign Drew VerHagen
Drew VerHagen didn't have a bad year by any means. Spending the majority of the season in the St. Louis bullpen, VerHagen had an ERA under four, and was serviceable for manager Oli Marmol. Yet, St. Louis is likely to be too distracted fishing for big-name pitchers this offseason to prioritize a player like VerHagen, who could fly under the radar as an acceptable bullpen addition for a contender.
Look for analytically-driven teams to target VerHagen, hoping to unlock some of the potential St. Louis saw in him to begin with. Relievers do tend to move around a lot, especially those of VerHagen's variety. VerHagen is a free agent this winter, and spotrac lists his estimated market value above $2 million.
The Cardinals can surely afford to keep him around if that's where his true interests lie. Don't be surprised to see him sign with a proven contender, though.