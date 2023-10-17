3 more St. Louis Cardinals who won't be back next season
After hitting the reset button once they were eliminated from the postseason, here are more St. Louis Cardinals players who won't be back.
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals 2023 season did not go according to plan, and for good reason. The pitching staff faltered, while the managerial skillset of Oli Marmol were exposed. St. Louis is expected to make some major changes in the offseason, with John Mozeliak targeting frontline starting pitching early and often.
"Realistically we know we have to add 3 starters this offseason. We know we have to add depth. We went into this season thinking we had that covered and it didn't work out that way. A repeat of that would not be in the best interest of the franchise," Mozeliak said back in August.
With plenty of new talent likely being brought in, some players will not earn their spots back. St. Louis has plenty of free agents and potential trade targets on the outs.
Now, if you'll remember, the initial version of this story declared that five specific Cardinals may not be back -- Mike Girsch, Jak Woodford, Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neill, and Dusty Blake. For this next segment, we will instead be naming different players, coaches or executives who are on the outs with the organization.