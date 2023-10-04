5 St. Louis Cardinals not named Oli Marmol who won't be back
The 2024 edition of the St. Louis Cardinals promises to be different. Who should fans expect not to see in the Birds on the Bat next year?
In his final press conference of the season, St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol had a specific needs list for this offseason. While team president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is concentrating on pitching, pitching, and more pitching, Marmol hopes to have a team filled with team-focused people.
While Marmol wasn't specific about who he wants to see gone for being focused more on themselves than the team, he has been vocal over the season when he didn't care for a player — think Tyler O'Neill and perceived lack of hustle incident.
It can not be suitable for morale to have Marmol going to the media when he wants to air a grievance about a player. In most professional settings, such criticisms are kept behind closed doors and handled between manager and player. Given Marmol's propensity for comments about his players to the media that should be held between manager and player, it is surprising that this hasn't landed Marmol in the hot seat with Mozeliak.
But the offseason is young, and it promises to be a busy one for the Cardinals. Yes, the Cardinals will concentrate on upgrading their pitching, but plenty of other changes, including coaching and support personnel, could be in the works.
Let's discuss who won't be back next season now that it's obvious Marmol isn't going nowhere.
5. Mike Girsch won't be back with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024
Girsch is the vice president and general manager of the Cardinals and could be up for one of the executive openings this offseason, specifically the president of baseball operations post for the Boston Red Sox.
Chaim Bloom was fired as the Red Sox executive on Sept. 14.
Girsch was promoted to GM in 2017, and his current contract runs through 2025. Girsch's responsibilities include handling the day-to-day work of the team, including coordinating the efforts of the team’s baseball development group, contract negotiations, player evaluations, and player transactions. He has been instrumental in the Cardinals analytics operations, serving as the team's director of baseball operations from 2008-11. He was assistant GM from 2011 - 2017. He joined the Cardinals as a coordinator of amateur scouting in 2006.
Girsch may want to wait until 2025 to possibly take over as Cardinals president of baseball operations, or he could move for a more prestigious position now with the Red Sox. Learning if he is a candidate for the post will be interesting.
Randy Flores is currently assistant general manager and director of scouting and would be a prime candidate for Girsch's current role and, eventually, president of baseball operations. Flores is quite popular within the organization for his work in scouting for the MLB draft.