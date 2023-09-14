3 unforgivable mistakes Chaim Bloom made with the Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox parted ways with Chaim Bloom after a series of miscalculations, including these three costly mistakes that left Boston reeling.
The Chaim Bloom era in Boston came to an end on Thursday when the Red Sox announced they parted ways with their Chief Baseball Officer.
Bloom took over from Dave Dombrowski going into the 2020 season. His four seasons in charge included one playoff appearance and at least two losing seasons. The Red Sox are flirting with adding another losing season to that tally this year and hopes of making the playoffs are low sitting 7.5 games out as of Sept. 14.
So where do Bloom go wrong?
No. 3 Chaim Bloom mistake with the Red Sox: The MLB trade deadline
The MLB trade deadline is all about making a decision, one way or another. Teams that waffle at the deadline rarely find success. Going all in on being a buyer may not work out, but it certainly gives you a better chance than sitting in the middle and letting everyone else make moves.
That's where Bloom has gone wrong, particularly in 2023.
The Red Sox were on a hot streak in July with a 15-8 record in the month, but they were still nine games out of first and 1.5 games out of the wild card. So they either needed to pick up some pitching to truly go for it. Or they needed to cash in on trade assets like James Paxton, Justin Turner, Adam Duvall and others.
Bloom did neither. Boston was stuck in the middle and inevitably floundered while wasting their opportunity to set up for the future.
That was a theme for Bloom...