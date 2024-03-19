3 more Steelers who could be traded with Diontae Johnson, Kenny Pickett gone
2. Steelers could trade DB Damontae Kazee
The Yinzer faithful who show up at Heinz Field (or Acrisure Stadium if you want to ignore years of tradition for branding purposes) will be quick to tell you that Minkah Fitzpatrick was hung out to dry when he was on the field last year. Fitzpatrick is obviously a star at free safety, but the rest of the depth at the position was lacking to a major degree.
That's why Pittsburgh's move to go out and grab DeShon Elliott was lauded by fans and analysts alike. Elliott should be able to come in as a truer strong safety than was previously on the roster and be a more movable piece on the defense and a plus run defender, which he's been throughout his career to this point.
In landing Elliott along with adding a cornerback in Donte Jackson, the Steelers have essentially made veteran defensive back Damontae Kazee expendable. Not only was Kazee below-average in just about every facet of the game, he was also a walking flag, getting penalized for senseless hits, poor decisions, and so on.
With the addition of Elliott and likely more secondary newcomers entering the fray through the draft, the Steelers could save $3 million with under $1 million in dead cap by trading Kazee. Even better, there should be some type of market for him given his experience and past performance, even in spite of his shortcomings while with Pittsburgh.