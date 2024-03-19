3 more Steelers who could be traded with Diontae Johnson, Kenny Pickett gone
1. Steelers could trade OT Dan Moore Jr.
The way things currently stand, Dan Moore Jr. is slated to be the starter at left tackle for the Steelers in the 2024 season. Of course, anyone who has paid attention to Moore's play since he joined Pittsburgh would be quick to tell you that Pittsburgh will almost certainly not enter training camp with that same plan in place.
Moore, a former fourth-round pick in 2021 out of Texas A&M, has simply been bad for the Steelers when he's been on the field. PFF ($) has graded him out as below-average in all three seasons of his career. Even worse, his worst-graded season was in 2023, when he logged more than 1,000 snaps for Pittsburgh. It's not just lack of experience or reps -- he just hasn't been it for this O-line.
Now, because of his underperformance, there's a good chance that putting Moore on the trade block would produce a tepid market for the Steelers, at best. At the same time, though, offensive line depth is a need league-wide and second chances are always given, especially for Top 150 picks with experience, so the Steelers could very easily find a buyer in this market.
What would work out even better for Pittsburgh, though, is that the club would save more than $3.3 million against the salary cap trading Moore with hardly any dead cap penalty as well. With that plus an additional draft pick acquired in the trade, they could start anew replenishing the offensive line and not be forced to rely on Moore once again when that's proven to not be a viable option for the franchise.