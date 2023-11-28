3 most likely Vikings 2024 quarterbacks if Josh Dobbs is a one-hit wonder
The Passtronaut Josh Dobbs was a fun story, but is he a long-term option at quarterback for the Vikings?
By Mark Powell
2. The Vikings have explored a Kirk Cousins return
The Vikings front office has expressed interest in retaining Kirk Cousins on another short-term contract if he's open to the idea this offseason. Cousins is expected to be arguably the best quarterback available in free agency, and he was having a productive season prior to his injury. Cousins has also repeatedly said he wants to stay in Minnesota.
"Certainly your mind goes there and you know that's coming," Cousins said of his contract. "But similar to what we said in April or August, March will happen in March. February will happen in February. Those conversations will happen, but it's just not time yet. We've got so much to focus on with this season. Guys are playing so well. And that's where our attention really needs to be."
Keeping Cousins could be the best option for Minnesota if they are unable to land a top quarterback in the NFL Draft. Considering they already have six wins this season, Dobbs mid-year success could actually end up hurting them if they fail to make the playoffs.
Minnesota has a number of weapons for Cousins, including Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson and an emerging Jordan Addison. Why ruin a good thing?