3 most likely Vikings 2024 quarterbacks if Josh Dobbs is a one-hit wonder
The Passtronaut Josh Dobbs was a fun story, but is he a long-term option at quarterback for the Vikings?
By Mark Powell
1. Vikings should draft Jayden Daniels of LSU
LSU is the home of another possible Heisman Trophy-winning transfer in Jayden Daniels. The multifaceted threat at QB is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and could be available when the Vikings pick on Day 1.
Perhaps the best-case scenario for Minnesota is this: They keep Kirk Cousins on a short-term deal while developing his eventual replacement. If Cousins is open to that sort of situation -- and he's proven to be a team player in the past -- then selecting a dynamic QB like Daniels who may need some time to learn the ropes is perfect.
We've seen exactly how impressive Kevin O'Connell's offense has looked at times with Dobbs under center. Dobbs, who is also a threat to run on any given play, is a relatable skillset for Daniels. However, the likely Heisman finalist is more explosive and has a better arm. Adam Patrick of The Viking Age pointed this out in a recent article:
"Considering how intriguing the Vikings' offense has become during the last few weeks with a more mobile quarterback under center in Josh Dobbs, Daniels winding up in purple and gold next year is definitely believable...At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Daniels' frame is a little smaller than the typical NFL starting quarterback. But what he lacks in size, he makes up for in skill, especially ever since he transferred to LSU in 2022," Patrick wrote.
If Minnesota is willing to sign a veteran QB while developing Daniels at the same time, perhaps they can have their cake and eat it, too.