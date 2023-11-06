3 moves Cardinals must make to keep up with Cubs in NL Central arms race
The Chicago Cubs appear prepared to strike this offseason after hiring Craig Counsell as their manager. Here are three moves the rival St. Louis Cardinals must make to keep up with the Cubbies.
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals are prepared to be very active this winter. However, so too are their hated rivals in the Chicago Cubs.
And thus begins an arms race in the NL Central between the two historic rivals. The Cardinals allowed the Cubs to pass them by after the 2015 season, which resulted in the Cubs running away with the NL Central and winning the World Series the following year.
St. Louis cannot allow that to happen this year, and must keep up with the Cubs.
Here are three moves the Cards must make in order to keep pace with Chicago.
1. Sign at least two of Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jordan Montgomery, and Blake Snell
The obvious need the Cardinals have is in their starting rotation. Only Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz are under contract for 2024 and 2025. St. Louis has three rotation openings.
There are several solid starters available on the market. But in order to reclaim their pearch atop the NL Central, St. Louis must do everything in its power to sign at least two of the five starters mentioned above. Only then can they compete with the best teams in the National League.
Gray may be the most likely option for the Cardinals, given the cost. But that doesn't mean they won't be in on other starters as well. Nola, Yamamoto, Montgomery, and Snell are all on the Cardinals watchlist.
A strong rotation will give them a chance to reclaim their spot as the best team in the Central.