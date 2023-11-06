Craig Counsell sticks it to the Brewers, leaving for NL Central rival
Former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has left the team for the NL Central rival Chicago Cubs.
By Mark Powell
Craig Counsell's contract was up at the end of this past season, making him one of the hottest managerial commodities in quite some time. Managers can often lose games in baseball, but it's tough to find a skipper like Counsell who seemingly always puts his players in the best position to succeed.
Counsell's mission this offseason was simple: He wanted to reset the managerial market. While most assumed that would come with the New York Mets, as Counsell and new Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns have a connection from their Milwaukee days, that did not work out. New York instead hired Carlos Mendoza.
While it's impossible to assume Counsell has anything against his former organization in Milwaukee, his working relationship with the current front office was always a question mark, especially once Stearns left. The Brewers failed to pay Counsell his worth, and the Cubs jumped at the opportunity.
Craig Counsell contract details: How much are Cubs paying him?
Counsell's goal heading into this decision-making process was to reset the managerial market, with the hope that those who come after him will receive this kind of payment as well. Per MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Cubs are signing Counsell to a five-year deal worth $40 million.
What happened to David Ross?
For now, it's unclear if David Ross is stay on with the Cubs in some capacity -- perhaps in a front office role -- or if he was fired in part due to the team's late-season collapse. Chicago failed to make the postseason despite a significant front office investment last year.
The consensus around baseball is that Ross has been replaced, which is a shocking turn of events. Chicago's front office gave their skipper a vote of confidence to end the season, only to kick him to the curb the minute Counsell showed some interest.