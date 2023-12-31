3 moves New York Knicks still need to make after OG Anunoby trade
The New York Knicks fired the starting gun for trade season with their acquisition of OG Anunoby. Here's where Leon Rose and the front office should turn next.
1. Knicks can go star-hunting with Lauri Markkanen trade
The Raptors' trade for Quickley and Barrett reaffirmed the front office's desire to contend — or more accurately, remain "relevant" — even as the roster turns over. Toronto let Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry walk for nothing. Anunoby was on an expiring contract and Masai Ujiri clearly wants to avoid the same fate. Next in line is Pascal Siakam, who is 29 years old with two All-NBA berths to his name. He should have a long line of potential suitors.
Why not, then, New York? Again. The Knicks are documented star-hunters. Much has been made of Donovan Mitchell as a potential New York target. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are peripheral possibilities. Joel Embiid is the pipe dream. If the Jazz decide to dump Lauri Markkanen, he could fit New York's lineup quite well.
That said, the best front offices squeeze the most value out of the fewest assets. Pascal Siakam made his second All-Star appearance last season. He's one of the best forwards in the NBA, still blessed with impressive speed and agility attacking the lane. Siakam has elevated his playmaking profile in recent years — he's currently at 5.1 assists and only 2.3 turnovers per game — and he would fit beautifully next to Jalen Brunson as a prolific downhill attacker.
Toronto gets to stay on radars with Julius Randle, whose producation, contract situation, and age (29) is all very similar to Siakam's on the surface. Randle doesn't quite offer the same efficiency as a scorer, but he's a skillful battering ram who could form a unique jumbo-sized playmaking mechanism alongside Scottie Barnes in the Toronto frontcourt. He already has the timing down pat on Immanuel Quickley two-man actions, for what it's worth.
Siakam would meaningfully improve the Knicks without costing an arm and a leg. He's a proper second star next to Brunson — a tier or two above Randle at the very same position. This isn't the most exciting All-Star trade for New York, but pound-for-pound, it could end up being the best.