3 moves New York Knicks still need to make after OG Anunoby trade
The New York Knicks fired the starting gun for trade season with their acquisition of OG Anunoby. Here's where Leon Rose and the front office should turn next.
2. Knicks can add scoring pop with Cam Thomas trade
A simple swap of archetypes. This becomes especially logical if the Knicks make the aforementioned Caruso trade. It would sting to break up the Villanova squad, but the Knicks still have a logjam on the perimeter, even after the Anunoby trade. The Nets, meanwhile, continue to hesitate when it comes to fully unleashing Cam Thomas. He was recently moved back to the bench despite operating as Brooklyn's No. 1 scorer all season.
With Thomas, there are well-documented shortcomings. He is a definitional hooper. The man gets up shots and thinks about little else. He only averages 2.3 assists in 30.0 minutes despite a 31.4 percent usage rate. His assist percentage (12.4) is strikingly low for a small guard who is regularly tasked with creating off the dribble.
That said, the Knicks are lacking in the self-creation department after the Quickley trade. New York will miss his ability to break down defenders, touch the paint, and set the offense in motion. Thomas isn't the same guard — he will size up the defense, take his time, and look for his own shots first — but he would give the Knicks a legitimate go-to weapon to complement Jalen Brunson and/or carry the second unit. Thomas is averaging 22.5 points on .451/.364/.832 splits for the season. He's notching those percentages on a uniquely challenging shot diet.
The Knicks get the younger player. The Nets get a top-shelf complementary piece who is still only 26 years old. Of note, Thomas' rookie contract extension is right around the corner. He hits restricted free agency in 2025. If the Nets don't feel comfortable paying him, now is the time to consider a move. DiVincezo is under contract through 2027 at a team-friendly annual average of $11.7 million.