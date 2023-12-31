3 moves New York Knicks still need to make after OG Anunoby trade
The New York Knicks fired the starting gun for trade season with their acquisition of OG Anunoby. Here's where Leon Rose and the front office should turn next.
The New York Knicks kicked off NBA trade season with a bold move to acquire OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett were sent north of the border, while Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn will join Anunoby in the Big Apple.
For New York, the rationale is simple. OG Anunoby is the perfect Tom Thibodeau "second" star — a dominant defensive enforcer who can hit 3s and occasionally self-create off drives. Anunoby is willing to take a discount on his next contract in New York, per Yahoo's Jake Fischer. He is represented by Sam Rose, son of Knicks president Leon Rose.
New York will still have to pay Anunoby his worth, but Immanuel Quickley is also due for a lucrative extension in the offseason. The Knicks cut Quickley's minutes after his runner-up finish in the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year race. He could end up better than Anunoby one day — this trade qualifies as an absolute win for Toronto under present circumstances — but the Knicks will probably get more out of Anunoby in the short term, while also getting off R.J. Barrett's $107 million contract. Of note, New York did not trade a single first-round pick for Anunoby. Leon Rose still has extensive draft capital for future dealings.
The Knicks will miss Quickley's dribble penetration and creative juice, but Anunoby is the perfect two-way complement to Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and another future star acquisition. The Knicks still plan to be aggressive. It's New York, after all. Players want to play there.
Here are a few trades that could elevate New York to the next competitive tier.
3. Knicks can add more defense with Alex Caruso trade
This is a steep price for a role player, but Alex Caruso is essentially the NBA's premium role player. He's going to command a hefty price tag. Considering the financial implications of trading for Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan, Caruso may be Chicago's most coveted asset in advance of the February trade deadline. He's due $9.5 million in 2024 and $9.9 million in 2025 — and absolute bargain-bin deal.
New York doesn't necessarily need another guard in the Caruso vein. Donte DiVincenzo is a talented connector who supplies 3-point shooting, quick processing, and hard-nosed defense. Jalen Brunson will continue to dominate backcourt minutes, while Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and the newly acquired Malachi Flynn also factor into the equation.
That said, teams who aspire to win at the highest level should covet Caruso. He will find a way to fit in and stand out. He's one of the best guard defenders in the NBA. Maybe the best, depending on who you ask. Few players impact that end of the floor more on a per-minute basis. Caruso can handle the toughest on-ball assignments or generate chaos in passing lanes. He's a complete menace, always giving maximum effort and never letting his attention slip. Thibs would love him. Put Caruso and Anunoby on the floor late in games, and opposing teams will struggle to score.
New York downgrades their backup center spot, but not by much. Andre Drummond can still hammer the glass and throw his weight around. The Knicks also humbly bow out of the weak 2024 draft class. Quentin Grimes is going to be a solid 3-and-D wing for a long time. This is a great return for Chicago. A true win-win, assuming good health all around.