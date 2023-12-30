NBA trade grades: Knicks take major swing with OG Anunoby trade
The New York Knicks have acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors in a bold trade.
We have our first proper Woj Bomb of the NBA season.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks have acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and draft considerations. Precious Achiuwa will also join the Knicks.
Anunoby has been a hot ticket in trade rumors since last season, when offers were rumored to exceed three first-round picks. The Knicks, currently seventh in the Eastern Conference at 17-14, add the kind of defensive stalwart Tom Thibodeau is sure to love. Toronto, outside the postseason picture at 12-19, adds a couple of intriguing pieces while stockpiling for the future.
The Knicks are clearly aiming to improve upon their second-round exit in the 2023 playoffs. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle continue to produce prodigiously on offense, but Thibodeau teams have long been dedicated to winning with defense. Anunoby will help their cause on that end, while still providing plenty of offense.
NBA trade grades: Knicks land OG Anunoby in blockbuster trade with Raptors
Let's start with the Knicks, who are operating boldly ahead of the February trade deadline. Anunoby is notably in the final year of his contract, averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on .489/374/.717 splits. He is coming off his first All-Defense nod and he's on track for back-to-back honors. He will immediately elevate the Knicks' perimeter defense. Expect Anunoby to handle all of New York's toughest assignments both in regular season and, most notably, in the playoffs.
Anunoby is averaging the highest 2-point field goal percentage of his career (.608) in concert with a healthy volume of 3-point shots (6.0 attempts per game). He's not a prolific self-creator, but Anunoby will space the floor, attack closeouts, and occasionally bully his way to in-between buckets with his strength.
He is unequivocally the best player involved in this trade. The Knicks are all-in on the present — whether you agree with that strategy or not — and in Anunoby, Leon Rose's front office has landed one of the NBA's most prized trade candidates.
That said, the Knicks are paying a considerable price tag for a player eligible to leave in the offseason. The Knicks have the financial capital and big-market advantage necessary to re-sign Anunoby, but it's a risk nonetheless. That risk is amplified by the quality of player(s) New York gave up. Anunoby is an immediate and significant upgrade over R.J. Barrett, but Immanuel Quickley is a budding star at 24 years old. There's a possible future in which Quickley surpasses Anunoby in overall value. Quickley is also a restricted free agent, meaning Toronto will have no trouble keeping him around long term.
The Knicks were facing a minor minutes crunch with their guard rotation, but there's a case to be made that moving Donte DiVincenzo or Quentin Grimes would have been preferable to dumping Quickley — even if the return includes a player as impactful as Anunoby.
Achiuwa essentially profiles as a third-string center behind Mitchell Robinson (when healthy) and Isaiah Hartenstein.
That said, New York did not sacrifice a first-round pick in the Anunoby trade, maintaining a lot of flexibility for future moves around their new two-way wing.
Knicks trade grade: B
As for Toronto, this is a strong return for an expiring non-All-Star. Anunoby will be sorely missed, but it's time for the Raptors to strip the roster and rebuild around Scottie Barnes. Expect Pascal Siakam to be on the move next. Masai Ujiri has watched several stars walk for nothing in free agency, from Fred VanVleet to Kyle Lowry. It's clear the front office has every intention of cashing in on their current expiring deals.
It's hard to poke holes in the return for Toronto, even without significant trade capital. Barrett won't replicate Anunoby's defense, but he will score points (18.2 per game on .423/.331/.831 splits). His downhill aggression and functional strength continue to provide a foundation for optimism, even if his efficiency leaves much to be desired. The former No. 3 pick is on a risky four-year, $107 million contract, but it's a risk the Raptors can afford at the front end of a rebuild. He's only 23 years old.
The real steal, of course, is Quickley. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year runner-up is currently averaging 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on .454/.395/.872 splits in 24.0 minutes. Expect his playing time to skyrocket in Toronto, where he should start alongside (or in front of) Dennis Schroder in the backcourt.
New York cut Quickley's minutes after a breakout 2022-23 campaign. There was no apparent rhyme or reason, except for the improved backcourt depth around him. The Raptors can place the ball more frequently in Quickley's hands, allowing him to rack up paint touches with his elite first step while operating in two-man actions with Scottie Barnes, whose basketball I.Q. and offensive versatility should pair nicely with Quickley's penchant for attacking and play-finishing.
Toronto also gets a second-round pick for good measure.