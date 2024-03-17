3 moves Steelers can make to give Justin Fields a true second chance
The Pittsburgh Steelers can set up Justin Fields for success with three simple moves.
2. Steelers need to add Tyler Boyd to strengthen WR room
The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to let 29-year-old Tyler Boyd walk. He's one of the best free agents left at the WR position — a paragon of consistency with years of postseason experience under his belt. A Pittsburgh Panthers product and former 2016 second-round pick, Boyd is due for a homecoming.
Wide receiver is a major position of weakness for the Steelers' offense right now. George Pickens has WR1 talent, but his attitude and effort level don't always reflect his importance. The Steelers recently dealt Diontae Johnson for similar reasons, leaving a void that Boyd can fill. He's not an offensive ringleader, but as WR2 or WR3, the Steelers can't expect much better than Boyd.
In Cincinnati, Boyd frequently feasted on intermediate routes, supplying Joe Burrow with a steady set of hands while defenses sold out to stop Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. He won't have the same luxury in Pittsburgh, but the veteran know-how and general dependability are traits this stagnant Pittsburgh offense desperately needs.
If the Steelers want Fields to succeed, it's important to give him real weapons to throw to. Boyd doesn't necessarily provide a high individual ceiling, but he's going to play a lot of games, record between 600-800 yards for the season, and score a few TDs for good measure.