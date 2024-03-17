3 moves Steelers can make to give Justin Fields a true second chance
The Pittsburgh Steelers can set up Justin Fields for success with three simple moves.
The Pittsburgh Steelers struck gold on Saturday, acquiring Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. It's a low point for Fields, whose value has cratered since becoming the 11th overall pick three years ago. But, for Pittsburgh, he represents a great upside bet at a dirt-cheap price.
Fields' future is unclear. The Steelers have until May 2 to decide on his $25.7 million club option for the 2025 season. Since he is expected to ride the bench in 2024, at least early on, we should probably expect the Steelers to decline it, monitor Fields' progress, and consider an extension in the offseason.
Still, even with very little set in stone, Fields is 25 years old with tremendous athletic ability and three years of NFL starting experience under his belt. He is pretty easily the best backup QB in the NFL, at least on paper. None possess a higher individual ceiling.
If the Steelers want to set Fields up for success, three simple moves can put the Ohio State product on the right path.
3. Steelers need to draft Georgia RT Amarius Mims
As far as upside swings in the middle of the first round, few stand out more than Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims. The junior played sparingly at UGA compared to his draft peers, but in terms of raw talent and upside, few can compare.
Mims stands every inch of 6-foot-8, with 340 pounds of muscle at his disposal. He can contain speed on the edge and play with physicality in the trenches. Adding Mims would allow the Steelers to push their 2023 first-round pick, Broderick Jones, to his natural position of left tackle. Factor in the built-in chemistry of two UGA products on the o-line, and the Steelers would be set to improve drastically.
The offensive line was a problem for the Steelers last season. Arthur Smith loves to run the football and focus on intermediate routes, especially when he doesn't have blind faith in his QB. If the Steelers want to maximize their ground attack and give Fields time to work his magic in the pocket (or outside it), quality offensive line play is essential. Fields has consistently ranked near the top of the league in sacks, so it's particularly important to insulate him.
Durability concerns with Mims are legitimate, not to mention the simple lack of tape from his three years at UGA. But, the Bulldogs program has produced more quality NFL players than any other in recent years. Mims has every physical tool a team could ask for at tackle. So, he's the right kind of pick at No. 20.