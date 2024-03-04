2024 NFL Draft: Amarius Mims in relation to mere mortals has to be seen to believe
2024 NFL Draft prospect Amarius Mims is no mere mortal.
Amarius Mims was never fully unleashed at Georgia, where he battled injuries and the overwhelming depth of the best offensive line in college football. Even so, the junior projects as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He strengthened his case with a remarkable NFL Combine performance.
The 21-year-old measured at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. If you're struggling to fathom Mims' size relative to a regular person, here is a helpful photo. Mims towers over the media scrum like a Grecian statue.
In addition to his incredible height, Mims' hands were measured at 11.25 inches. He excelled in the athletic categories, posting a 5.07-second 40-yard dash, a 25.5-inch vertical jump, and a 9-foot-3 broad jump. Those numbers are difficult to comprehend for a player of Mims' scale and strength. He has all the standout physical tools one could hope for in an offensive line prospect.
Amarius Mims is a giant human and a first-round NFL Draft prospect
The path forward for Mims is relatively simple, but he did suffer a minor hamstring strain at the Combine. According to ESPN's Jordan Reid, the plan is to rehab it before UGA's Pro Day on March 13.
Since Mims is still expected to participate in the Georgia Pro Day, there's no reason for panic over the injury. That said, Mims has dealt with multiple bumps and bruises since his arrival in Athens, so it's a narrative that continues to form. Teams will need to be confident in Mims' durability and longevity before investing a first-round pick, no matter how overt the talent is.
Assuming he's back up to speed, Pro Day will give Mims another chance to cement his status in the eyes of NFL Draft scouts. Every team will send representatives to the UGA Pro Day; that's a perk of playing for Kirby Smart's squad. Mims will not be the only high-profile draft candidate in the building.
While Mims doesn't have the extensive on-field resumé as other top offensive linemen, teams will gladly invest in his athleticism and physicality. The draft is about upside at the end of the day. Teams want a player who can thrive over the next decade, not necessarily a surefire day-one contender. Priorities differ from team to team, but Mims clearly possesses special upside.
FanSided's Cody Williams projected Mims to the New Orleans Saints with the No. 14 overall pick in his latest mock draft.
"Some minor injuries hampered him a bit in Georgia in his college career, but players with the traits and potential that Mims possesses are exceptionally rare. Putting him on the left side of the Saints offensive line opposite of Ryan Ramczyk could give New Orleans a long-term solution on the offensive line’s most important positions."
We will see if Mims can rise even further between now and the draft in April.