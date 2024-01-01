3 new Braves trade chips for next blockbuster deal with Vaughn Grissom gone
When the Atlanta Braves traded Vaughn Grissom to the Boston Red Sox, they forfeited a trade chip. If we've learned anything, it's not to count out Alex Anthopoulos.
By Mark Powell
2. Braves can trade proven veteran talent like Marcell Ozuna or Travis d'Arnaud
If the Braves were to trade from an area of strength, it would be their lineup. Atlanta had the best offensive season in the history of baseball last year, yet still fell short in the postseason. That is no reason to blow things up, per say, but any trade for frontline starting pitching will take proven MLB talent.
Marcell Ozuna's had a rough go in Atlanta. Despite putting together a 40-home run season in 2023, Ozuna is also just a few years removed from some off-field concerns (DUI and domestic violence arrest), plus his own on-field struggles. Ozuna's bounce-back season was largely unexpected among the Braves fanbase and even the front office. Trading him on a high note would bring the most back in return.
d'Arnaud is a different story entirely. Atlanta traded for catcher Sean Murphy last offseason, essentially removing d'Arnaud from the everyday backstop role. Still, d'Arnaud is capable behind the plate and is a former All-Star and Silver Slugger. He's more than capable with a bat in his hands, and the Braves can afford to lose his talents, especially in a trade for viable pitching.