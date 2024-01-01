3 new Braves trade chips for next blockbuster deal with Vaughn Grissom gone
When the Atlanta Braves traded Vaughn Grissom to the Boston Red Sox, they forfeited a trade chip. If we've learned anything, it's not to count out Alex Anthopoulos.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves traded away one of their more attainable assets in infielder Vaughn Grissom, who is expected to compete for the Boston Red Sox open second base job. In return, Atlanta landed Chris Sale, a former Cy Young winner who has since fallen from grace. If Sale can stay healthy, he could prove to be a valuable addition to the Braves rotation.
However, if we've learned anything over the past few winters, it's to never count Alex Anthopoulos out. On the surface, Sale could be the final addition to an Atlanta rotation which needed some help entering the offseason. Grissom was one young player Anthopoulos could afford to part with. However, if Atlanta is to make another trade for an ace -- or perhaps fill another need -- they'll have to part with assets and prospects alike.
The Braves farm system isn't what it once was, but it has improved over the last year. In any trade for Dylan Cease, Corbin Burnes, Shane Bieber or more, Anthopoulos has some ammo to play around with minus Grissom.
3. Braves can trade top prospect A.J. Smith-Shawver, who has MLB experience
If I were in charge of the Braves front office, I would not trade Smith-Shawver, who at just 21 years old has plenty of MLB experience under his belt and projects to be a frontline starting pitcher when he enters his prime. However, I am not Alex Anthopoulos, and the Braves face pressure to win now, rather than five years from now.
Smith-Shawver could be the centerpiece of a trade for an ace-caliber starter alongside Spencer Strider and Max Fried. With Fried potentially entering free agency next offseason, it's reasonable for Anthopoulos to at least do his due diligence on the trade market. This is even more true regarding controllable starters to combat the looming loss of Fried. AA would be negligent not to check in.
The 21-year-old impressed the Braves in his few outings as a starting pitcher in 2023, and even appeared out of the bullpen as both a long reliever and a middle-relief ace of sorts.
Again -- it would take quite the player for the Braves to consider trading Smith-Shawver, but there are some big names on the trade market. He'd likely be the first player an opposing team mentions in a potential return.