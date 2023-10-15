3 New Orleans Saints to blame for pathetic Week 6 loss in Houston
Here are three Saints members who carry the brunt of Week 6's pitiful loss to the Texans.
By Kristen Wong
Pete Carmichael
Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael won't be the worst in the league for as long as Matt Canada is still with the Steelers. But Carmichael's play-calling left much to be desired on Sunday.
Stiff, stale, and overall just not effective, the Saints' offense couldn't generate consistent rhythm against one of the less impressive defenses in the league. NOLA went 0-for-3 in the red zone and mustered just 13 total points.
New Orleans dug itself into a bit of a hole early on in the game, putting more pressure on Derek Carr to perform. Rather than wait an entire first half to get playmakers like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave oiled up, the Saints need to incorporate those guys earlier.
Find Kamara in space, where he can ram through holes. Stop pounding the rock up the gut on long second downs. Get Michael Thomas involved more often.
The Saints put on a masterclass of how not to run an efficient offense against the Texans, and the brunt of the blame lies on Pete Carmichael. And this other coach....