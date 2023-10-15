3 New Orleans Saints to blame for pathetic Week 6 loss in Houston
Here are three Saints members who carry the brunt of Week 6's pitiful loss to the Texans.
By Kristen Wong
Dennis Allen
Is it time to call it quits on the Dennis Allen era in NOLA? Yeah, we think so.
Sitting 3-3 in the NFC South, all three of the Saints' losses were pathetic and pitiful. The Bucs beatdown. Blowing that lead against the Packers. And now, a one-score loss to the rebuilding Texans.
2023 has been a rollercoaster ride for Saints fans, and after two years of Allen's dizzying reign as head coach, they're sick of it. The Saints deserve a better head coach, plain and simple.
Sure, one could chalk up this week's loss to individual players, but it's really the culture of this team that needs to change. Alvin Kamara hinted at it too, having seen the Saints' offense go from a well-oiled machine to a clunky wheelbarrow stuck in a rut.
No one can ignore it any longer. The Saints' recent failures are on head coach Dennis Allen.