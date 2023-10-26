3 New York Knicks to blame for season-opening loss to Boston Celtics
The New York Knicks lost their opener to the Boston Celtics as the offense struggled to score in the first half
After making the second round of the playoffs last season and winning a playoff series for the first time in many years, the Knicks faced off against the Boston Celtics in their season opener. The team did not follow the advice given by our very own James Dolan, and New York lost their first game of the season due to a couple of reasons.
The Knicks were unable to score consistently in the first half of this game which caused the team to fail behind. New York only scored 18 points in the first quarter of this game. If the team continues playing that poorly going forward, it will be a very long season on the offensive end.
They picked it up in the second half of this game but they were unable to contain Kristaps Porzingis as they lost 108-104.
Knicks to blame: Inability to guard Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis was able to notch another revenge game against the Knicks, as he scored 30 points on 53 percent shooting. The Knicks were unable to guard from the three-point line in this game as the elite Celtics big man was able to make five threes. As a whole, it just seemed like neither Julius Randle nor Mitchell Robinson were able to stop Porzingis from the perimeter in this game.
Going forward, the Knicks will have to guard the elite offensive big man on any contender, otherwise they will get clamped by the Bucks, Sixers, and others. There were a lot other reasons that the team lost the game, including failure of the offensive end by key players.