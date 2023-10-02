3 New York Mets not named Pete Alonso that shouldn't be back in 2024
With David Stearns announced as President of Baseball Operations, it is clear that major changes are coming to the New York Mets.
By James Nolan
Mets that shouldn't be back in 2024: No. 1 Daniel Vogelbach
One player who all Mets fans don't want to see return in 2024 is DH Daniel Vogelbach. Even though he has arbitration years left on his contract, Stearns likely will cut bait with the veteran.
Last season General Manager Billy Eppler traded for Vogelbach, but it never panned out the way he wanted it to. He was supposed to provide power for the Mets against right-handed pitching, but that didn't happen in 2023.
In 104 games this season, the 30-year-old was only able to hit 13 home runs, while having a .233 BA. To make matters worse, he is terrible against left-handed pitching. Vogelbach had 15 at-bats against lefties this season, and he recorded zero hits and struck out eight times.
After a disappointing season, it's unlikely that Vogelbach will be back with the Mets in 2024. It's unclear what Stearns will plan to do, but hopefully, there is a team out there willing to take a chance on the big DH.