3 New York Mets not named Pete Alonso that shouldn't be back in 2024
With David Stearns announced as President of Baseball Operations, it is clear that major changes are coming to the New York Mets.
By James Nolan
Mets that shouldn't be back in 2024: No. 2 Carlos Carrasco
After three seasons in New York, Carlos Carrasco has a 19-20 record with a 5.21 ERA. During his time with the Met, he hasn't been able to put together that much success. A little over a month ago, his season came to an end after breaking his pinky.
During his 2023 campaign, he never was able to get anything going. He was removed from the starting rotation because of his constant struggles, and Stearns likely doesn't want to re-sign the 36-year-old starter.
It's unclear what Carrasco's future will look like after one of his worst seasons yet, but he did put together a solid 2022 campaign. Just last season he started 29 games, so teams around the league could look to pick up the veteran starter.
If Stearns and Cohen plan on building a younger team, bringing back Carrasco wouldn't make too much sense. His tenure in New York is up for debate on whether it was valuable, but this season wasn't likely strong enough to convince the Mets to bring him back.