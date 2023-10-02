3 New York Mets not named Pete Alonso that shouldn't be back in 2024
With David Stearns announced as President of Baseball Operations, it is clear that major changes are coming to the New York Mets.
By James Nolan
On his first day as New York Mets President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns implied that Pete Alonso will be a part of the squad in 2024. With that being said, there are still certain players that could be moved with the new man in charge.
With the clear goal of getting younger, the Mets might be inclined to move on from a few veterans. With players in the farm system such as LuisAngel Acuna, Drew Gilbert, and Jett Williams, New York needs to create a path for them.
Stearns is already making big changes to the organization, as they recently let Buck Showalter know that he won't be the team's manager going forward. After winning 101 games in 2022, this comes as a shock to many around the baseball world.
Almost anything is on the table right now in New York. The only players that seem to be safe are Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga, and Edwin Diaz. Everyone else could potentially be traded, cut, or left unsigned.
At the 2023 trade deadline, Mets owner Steve Cohen proved he isn't afraid to reach into his pockets to move a player. Early in the 2022 season, he even cut ties with Robinson Cano, even though he was still owed over $40 million.
Cohen has indicated that money will not get in the way of improving his roster, and he might need to do a similar thing to get rid of these three players.
Mets that shouldn't be back in 2024: No. 3 Starling Marte
After an exceptional 2022 season, Starling Marte had a terrible second season in New York. The 34-year-old outfielder didn't participate in any games after August 5th, and the Mets were even forced to shut him down.
It is unknown what caused Marte to have a dreadful season, as he hit .292 with a .814 OPS in the 2022 season. In year two with the Mets, he only played in 86 games, hitting .248 with a .625 OPS. It was a very disappointing season compared to his previous one.
Marte has been dealing with injuries since the end of 2022, and he even had groin surgery before the start of 2023. If the Mets don't feel like he is worth keeping, we could see Cohen use his powers to move the veteran outfielder.
If Stearns still feels like Marte has anything left, then maybe resting throughout the offseason could get him back on track. He still has two years remaining on his contract, so New York might give him another opportunity.
If the Mets are serious about getting younger, then moving on from Marte would be the right thing to do. With the way Gilbert and Williams have looked in the minors, they might be ready to join Brandon Nimmo in the outfield.
Anything can happen with Cohen as the owner, as he's shown he isn't afraid to make hard decisions. Even with two years left on his deal, it wouldn't prevent the Mets from getting creative.